“‘The Last Supper’ before ‘The Last One'”: Courteney Cox shares emotional throwback to final ‘Friends’ episode

It comes around continuing speculation of an upcoming reunion special.

Will Richards
The cast of 'Friends' Credit - Press

Friends star Courteney Cox has shared an emotional throwback to mark 16 years since the show filmed its very last episode.

Taking to Instagram, Cox shared a photo of the cast sharing dinner before filming ‘The Last One’ on January 23, 2004, with the caption “‘The Last Supper’ before taping ‘The Last One.'”

The new retrospective comes amid continuing speculation about a Friends reunion for an unscripted special.

Back in November, it looked like a full Friends reunion special was in the works, with The Hollywood Reporter claiming that sources confirm that “talks [were] currently underway” for an unscripted reunion special of the core actors along with series creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman.

A reunion has been cast into doubt recently though, with Kauffman admitting that she “doesn’t know” whether the special will happen. It comes after it was revealed at the start of the year that discussions over the show’s return had hit a snag over financial disagreements.

Speculation around a Friends reunion has been ongoing for a while. Jennifer Aniston (who played Rachel Green in the show) recently said that she was “working on something” with her fellow former cast members, while Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) and Cox (Monica Geller) also recently shared a photo of themselves together, after a full cast reunion photo was posted on Instagram.

The Last One aired on May 6, 2004, and Aniston recently seemingly put a huge Friends rumour to bed, confirming what happened to Rachel and Ross after the show’s finale.

