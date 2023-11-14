Courteney Cox shares her favourite ‘Friends’ clip in Matthew Perry tribute

Courteney Cox has shared one of her favourite memories from working with her late Friends co-star Matthew Perry.

Cox, who released a joint statement with her Friends co-stars shortly after Perry’s death, has now posted her own personal tribute on Instagram (November 14).

In the post, the actor shared a clip from the sitcom where Chandler (Perry) and Monica (Cox) hook up for the first time – explaining how Perry encouraged her to add a “funny line” for the live audience.

“I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day,” Cox wrote. “When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here’s one of my favourites.

“To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London. But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story.

“In the scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind.”

In the unaired clip, after Monica is revealed to be in Chandler’s bed, she remarks, “OK, your turn,” before pretending to go back under the covers.

“No, kidding,” Cox tells the audience in the clip. “He told me to say it! He did!”

Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey in the sitcom, also recently paid tribute to Perry, saying it was an “honour” to share the stage with him.

“I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you,” LeBlanc wrote in an Instagram post. “Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love. And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me.”

Perry was found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home on October 28. He was 54 years old.

The actor’s death certificate stated his cause of death is “deferred” after results from an initial autopsy were found to be inconclusive. An initial toxicology report said his death was not caused by methamphetamine or fentanyl overdose.

Perry’s family and Friends co-stars attended his funeral service earlier this month, where he was laid to rest at the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Los Angeles.