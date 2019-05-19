Courteney Cox shares ultimate ‘Friends’ throwback photo of cast before the show first aired

"The one where the six of us went to Vegas and no one knew we were F.R.I.E.N.D.S yet."

Courteney Cox has taken to social media to share a throwback picture of the Friends cast all together before the show first aired.

Friends was introduced to the world in September 1994 and ended its 10 season run in May 2004. Before the show became a global success its stars, Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer were not the household names they are today.

Sharing a picture from before all of that changed, Cox took to Instagram to post a throwback image of the cast together on a trip to Las Vegas. “The one where the six of us went to Vegas and no one knew we were F.R. I. E. N. D. S yet #tbt #beforeitaired #lovetheseguys,” she captioned the post.

Take a look at the image below:

Reportedly the idea of director James Burrows, who wanted the six actors to bond before they started playing friends on TV, he was so confident that the show would be a huge success that he wanted them to enjoy their final days of relative anonymity.

Kudrow commented on the post: “Look at that! Thanks again Jimmy Burrows. Love you Courteney.”

Last month, Friends co-creator, Marta Kauffman, shut down reunion rumours because “it could only disappoint.”

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Kauffman explained there are “several reasons” why a revisit to the comedy just wouldn’t work.

Meanwhile, a special Friendsfest UK tour has been announced to mark the 25th anniversary of the popular sitcom.

The fan event, which is being hosted Comedy Central, is set to call at Manchester’s Heaton Park from August 2 to 18, then Bristol’s Blaise Castle Estate from August 23 to September 1.