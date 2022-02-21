Courtney Cox says she wants “to be respected”

Courteney Cox has admitted that she wants “to be respected” at this stage of her career.

The Friends star, who is perhaps most famous for playing Monica Geller in the hit sitcom, reflected on her early career with roles such as Ace Ventura in a new interview, admitting that she “didn’t know what kind of actor I wanted to be” then.

“I didn’t have the confidence to stretch myself, to push myself,” she told the Los Angeles Times. “I didn’t try for things, and that’s something I really regret. I’m not a lazy person at all, but I also didn’t want to put myself in a position where I felt out of my depth.

Advertisement

“When I was starting out, I just wanted to get a job. Now, I want to be respected. And I want to be seen as somebody who has been around for a long time and is challenging themselves … as opposed to we know her.”

She later admitted that she wants “to be remembered as Monica”, though added: “But I’d also like to have something else. … I want to make a mark not just as one character but as other characters and other successes. I have a lot more to do. I have a lot more to show.”

Following the Friends reunion last year, Cox recently returned to another well-known role – that of Gale Weathers in the new Scream film.

Reuniting with co-stars Neve Campbell and David Arquette, the fifth film in the franchise proved to be a big success, with a follow-up already given the green light to begin filming this summer.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are set to direct once again, while James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick will write the script.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, last year Cox finally received an Emmy nomination after being the only cast member to never receive one during the show’s original run, though this time for co-executive producing Friends: The Reunion.

Speaking on the news she admitted to Entertainment Weekly: “That’s not exactly the Emmy I was looking for. I’m being honest with you.”

Before the nomination, she reflected on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show of initially being snubbed for years: “Yeah, it always hurt my feelings. When every single cast member was nominated but me, it definitely hurt my feelings. I was happy for everybody, and then when it was finally like, ‘Oh, I’m the only one?’ It hurt.”