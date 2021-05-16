Courtney Love has denounced the upcoming Pam And Tommy TV series, which will focus on Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s marriage and leak of their sex tape.

The Baywatch star and Mötley Crüe drummer married in 1995, four days after meeting for the first time, and divorced in 1998. A sex tape they made was stolen by Rand Gauthier, an electrician who installed a security system for Lee, and posted online.

Love shared her feelings on the forthcoming Hulu series in a Facebook post earlier today (May 16), calling the show “fucking outrageous”.

Advertisement

The Hole frontwoman explained that she had been in the studio with bandmates Patty Schemel and Melissa Auf der Maur when the sex tape was leaked. “The lone women in many recording studios in LA where all / ALL! The staff engineers / producers / owners / were watching the sex tape with huge schadenfreude,” she wrote. “Guffaws, it was disgusting. I banned anyone discussing it.”

I find this so fucking outrageous . When Pam / tommy sex tape was out / myself @pattyschemel @xmadmx were making a… Posted by Courtney Love on Sunday, May 16, 2021

Love added that she had recently been approached for permission to use one of her Rolling Stone covers in “this piece of shit”. “I said ‘fuck no’,” she said. “Shocked. Gentleman don’t approve this sort of thing.

“My heart goes out to Pammy. Further causing her complex trauma. And shame on Lily James whoever the fuck she is. #vile.”

Love’s comments follow an unnamed friend of Anderson’s telling the Sun the star had “no intention of watching this God awful show”.

Advertisement

While Anderson will be played by Lily James, Lee will be portrayed by Sebastian Stan and Gauthier by Seth Rogen. A first look at James and Stan in the show was shared online earlier this month, showing the actors in costume as their characters.

Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling and Andrew Dice Clay are also set to appear in the series, which does not have a release date at the time of writing.