Netflix’s American remake of hit Korean drama ‘Crash Landing On You’ could have a sci-fi concept

Netflix’s American remake of hit romance Korean series Crash Landing On You could have a sci-fi concept.

READ MORE: The best Korean dramas of 2022

The potential concept was revealed in a New Yorker profile of Netflix’s global head of television, Bela Bajaria, published earlier this week. The story chronicles a conversation between Bajaria and the streaming service’s head of drama development, Jinny Howe, about an American remake of the hit K-drama, which was first reported two years ago.

Per the New Yorker, Bajaria asked Howe about approaches to remaking Crash Landing On You, as it was a show “so specifically about North and South Korea”, as she described it.

Advertisement

“So, I think we’re gonna see if maybe we can make that divide a little bit more symbolic. We’re looking into sci-fi,” Howe replied.

“Well, you need a world, right?” Bajaria responded. “Because it is the culture clash of two people who don’t fit together but were meant for each other.”

Crash Landing On You first aired on tvN and Netflix from 2019 and 2020. The series followed South Korean heiress Yoon Se-ri (played by Son Ye-jin), who crash-lands into the North Korean region of the Korean Demilitarized Zone while paragliding. She develops a relationship with North Korean military captain Ri Jeong-hyeok (played by Hyun Bin), who helps her return to South Korea. The series went on to become tvN’s highest-rated drama and the fourth highest-rated South Korean TV drama in television history.

News that Crash Landing On You could get an American remake was first reported in 2021. During a press conference hosted by CJ ENM, Kang Chul-ku, the CEO of production company Studio Dragon, announced that November that an American remake of the drama was in the “final stages of planning and development”. There have been no official updates on the prospective remake since.