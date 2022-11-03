Critics are crushing Netflix’s new ‘Blockbuster’ sitcom: “It just isn’t funny”

The first reviews for Netflix sitcom Blockbuster have just come in.

The series stars Randall Park and Melissa Fumero as employees of the last operating Blockbuster Video store and is out on Netflix today (November 3).

Blockbuster has received almost unanimous negative reviews. Collider criticised the “poorly conceived premise” and wrote: “By the time it all winds down, Blockbuster is ultimately a series you’d likely return to the video store before you actually got around to finishing it.”

The Hollywood Reporter‘s Angie Han said the show was relatively forgettable, saying: “If Blockbuster isn’t doing anything especially wrong, its shortcoming is that it’s also not doing anything impressively right.”

The series received two stars from both The Guardian and The Telegraph, with the former criticising the show’s lack of energy and the latter saying: “It just isn’t funny.”

The show is created by Vanessa Ramos, who has previously worked on Superstore and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, with Happy Endings creator David Caspe and Jackie Clarke.

Uni TV’s head of comedy Jim Donnelly, who helped to develop the show, said last year: “We’re so happy to be strolling the aisles of a Blockbuster once again, with Vanessa, David, and Jackie leading the way.

“We’re also thrilled to be continuing our partnership with Netflix, where we never have to worry about late fees.”

All 10 episodes of Blockbuster are streaming on Netflix now.