Here are all the winners from the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards took place at the Grand Prince Hotel Shin Takanawa in Tokyo, Japan, today (March 2) – and Jujutsu Kaisen season two dominated the night.

The action-packed anime, about a high school student who joins a secret organisation of sorcerers in order to kill a powerful curse, won 11 awards in total, more than any other title.

The Anime Awards ceremony was hosted by an array of international stars, including rapper Megan Thee Stallion, Ms. Marvel actress Iman Vellani, British artist Che Lingo and producer and DJ Yaeji. Japanese duo and NME The Cover stars Yoasobi also performed during the ceremony – as well as Shing02, OMA, and SPIN MASTER A-1.

“Watching anime is one of my favorite things to do!” said Megan Thee Stallion in a press release. “I love cosplaying all of my favourite characters, I love the storytelling, and I love getting inspiration from the different anime art styles! I’m really excited for the opportunity to attend and present an award at this year’s Crunchyroll Anime Awards. I’m looking forward to traveling to Tokyo and joining my fellow anime lovers as we celebrate and honour the best anime creators and shows in the world.”

The nominations were announced in January, with Chainsaw Man (a new series which follows the adventures of Denji, who has chainsaws instead of a head and arms) picking up the most nods with 25, while Jujustu Kaisen had 17, and Oshi no Ko and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba were tied in third place with 12 nominations each.

Anime of the Year goes to JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2! #AnimeAwards 🏆 pic.twitter.com/MEPOu5gA9d — The Anime Awards (@TheAnimeAwards) March 2, 2024

See below for all the winners from the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024:

Anime of the Year

Bocchi the Rock!

Chainsaw Man

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

Jujutsu Kaisen season two – WINNER

[Oshi no Ko]

Vinland Saga season two

Best Continuing Series

Attack on Titan

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Jujutsu Kaisen

One Piece – WINNER

Spy × Family

Vinland Saga

Best New Series

Bocchi the Rock!

Chainsaw Man – WINNER

Heavenly Delusion

Hell’s Paradise

[Oshi no Ko]

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Best Film

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King

Blue Giant

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War – The First Kiss That Never Ends

Psycho-Pass Providence

Suzume – WINNER

The First Slam Dunk

Best Original Anime

Akiba Maid War

Birdie Wing: Golf Girls’ Story season two

Buddy Daddies – WINNER

Do It Yourself!!

Mobile Suit Gundam the Witch From Mercury

The Marginal Service

Best Animation

Attack on Titan The Final Chapters: Special 1

Chainsaw Man

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc – WINNER

Jujutsu Kaisen season two

Mob Psycho 100 III

Trigun Stampede

Best Character Design

Chainsaw Man

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

Hell’s Paradise

Jujutsu Kaisen season two – WINNER

[Oshi no Ko]

Trigun Stampede

Best Director

Yuichiro Hayashi (Attack on Titan The Final Chapters: Special 1)

Keiichiro Saito (Bocchi the Rock!)

Ryu Nakayama (Chainsaw Man)

Hirotaka Mori (Heavenly Delusion)

Shota Goshozono (Jujutsu Kaisen season two) – WINNER

Daisuke Hiramaki ([Oshi no Ko])

Best Cinematography

Attack on Titan The Final Chapters: Special 1

Chainsaw Man

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

Heavenly Delusion

Jujutsu Kaisen season two – WINNER

Vinland Saga season two

Best Art Direction

Chainsaw Man

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc – WINNER

Hell’s Paradise

Jujutsu Kaisen Season two

[Oshi no Ko]

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Best Romance

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces – WINNER

Insomniacs after school

My Happy Marriage

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999

Skip and Loafer

Tomo-chan Is a Girl!

Best Comedy

Bocchi The Rock!

Buddy Daddies

Mashle: Magic And Muscles

SPY x FAMILY season one cour two – WINNER

Uruseiyatsura

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Best Action

Attack on Titan Final Season The Final Chapters Special 1

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Separation

Chainsaw Man

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

Jujutsu Kaisen season two – WINNER

One Piece

Best Fantasy

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc – WINNER

Hell’s Paradise

Mashle: Magic And Muscles

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season two

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season two

Best Drama

Attack on Titan Final Season The Final Chapters Special 1 – WINNER

Heavenly Delusion

My Happy Marriage

[Oshi no Ko]

To Your Eternity season two

Vinland Saga season two

Best Slice of Life

Bocchi The Rock! – WINNER

Do It Yourself!!

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces

Insomniacs after school

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999

Skip and Loafer

Best Main Character

Hitori Gotoh (a.k.a. Bocchi) from Bocchi the Rock!

Denji from Chainsaw Man

Eren Jaeger from Attack on Titan The Final Chapters: Special 1

Shigeo Kageyama (a.k.a. Mob) from Mob Psycho 100 III

Monkey D. Luffy from One Piece – WINNER

Thorfinn from Vinland Saga season two

Best Supporting Character

Arataka Reigen from Mob Psycho 100 III

Hange Zoe from Attack on Titan The Final Chapters: Special 1

Kana Arima from [Oshi no Ko]

Power from Chainsaw Man

Satoru Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen season two – WINNER

Suguru Geto from Jujutsu Kaisen season two

“Must Protect At All Costs” Character

Anya Forger from Spy × Family (WINNER)

Hitori Gotoh (a.k.a. Bocchi) from Bocchi the Rock!

Bojji from Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage

Miri Unasaka from Buddy Daddies

Pochita from Chainsaw Man

Suletta Mercury from Mobile Suit Gundam the Witch from Mercury

Best Anime Song

“Idol” by YOASOBI, from [Oshi no Ko] – WINNER

“KICK BACK” by Kenshi Yonezu, from Chainsaw Man

“Seisyun Complex” by Kessoku Band, from Bocchi the Rock!

“Suzume” by RADWIMPS feat. toaka, from Suzume

“Where Our Blue Is” by Tatsuya Kitani, from Jujutsu Kaisen season two

“WORK” by Ringo Sheena and millennium parade, from Hell’s Paradise

Best Score

Attack on Titan The Final Chapters: Special 1 – WINNER

Bocchi the Rock!

Chainsaw Man

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

[Oshi no Ko]

Suzume

Best Opening Sequence

‘Idol’ – YOASOBI – [Oshi no Ko]

‘innocent arrogance’ – BiSH – Heavenly Delusion

‘KICK BACK’ – Kenshi Yonezu – Chainsaw Man

‘Song of the Dead’ – KANA-BOON – Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

‘Where Our Blue Is’ – Tatsuya Kitani – Jujutsu Kaisen season two – WINNER

‘WORK’ – Ringo Sheena and millennium parade – Hell’s Paradise

Best Ending Sequence

‘Akari’ by Soshi Sakiyama, from Jujutsu Kaisen season two (WINNER)

‘Happiness of the Dead’ by Shiyui, from Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

‘HAWATARI NIOKU CENTI’ (2-hundred-million-centimeter-long blades)” by Maximum the ‘Hormone’ from Chainsaw Man

‘Koi Kogare’ by milet × Man with a Mission, from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

‘Mephisto’ by Queen Bee, from [Oshi no Ko]

‘color’ by yama, from Spy × Family