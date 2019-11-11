Pretty, pretty, pretty good

Curb Your Enthusiasm will return for its tenth season in January, one of the show’s stars has confirmed.

Jeff Garlin, who plays Larry David’s trainwreck manager Jeff Greene, posted a picture of himself and David in the show, along with a teaser for his new Netflix comedy special.

The cult HBO show, which stars Seinfeld creator Larry David as a fictionalised version of himself, premiered in 2000. It returned to screens in 2017 for season 9 following a six-year absence.

After being commissioned for a tenth instalment shortly afterward, it was confirmed in October 2018 that production had finally begun. No plot details or further information were shared.

In summer Collider reported that Curb that David’s schedule was the reason for the season’s lengthy delay, as well as suggestions that HBO could be holding new episodes back because the network wants to wait until Emmy voting season next spring.

Speaking of the upcoming series in 2017, David said: “As I’ve said many times, when one has the opportunity to annoy someone, one should do so.”

According to reports earlier this year, Wilco‘s Jeff Tweedy, said to be close friends with Garlin, is set to appear in the upcoming season.

Season ten will air without fan favourite Bob Einstein, however. The actor, best known for his role as Curb‘s Marty Funkhouser, passed away earlier this year.