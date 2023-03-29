‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ fans left “gutted” as show reportedly set to end

Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm is set to end after season 12, according to one of the HBO show’s producers.

The long-running comedy series, in which David plays a fictionalised and exaggerated version of himself, wrapped filming on its latest season this week.

In a since-deleted tweet, writer-producer John Hayman shared a photo of himself with David and executive producer Jeff Schaffer, filming what he called the final episode of the entire series.

Advertisement

“Maybe you love the show. Maybe you hate the show. Maybe you don’t give a shit,” Hayman tweeted on Tuesday (March 28). “In any event, shooting the last scene of the last episode of the final season.”

In the image, David, Hayman and Schaffer are seen overlooking a monitor, which appears to show the main character seated next to JB Smoove’s Leon on a plane.

Maybe you love the show. Maybe you hate the show. Maybe you don't give a shit. In any event, shooting the last scene of the last episode of the final season. – Jon Hayman – Curb Producer pic.twitter.com/pLr1LHRCgt — Curb Your Enthusiasm – Larry David Latest News (@curb_david) March 28, 2023

Fans have since been sharing their devastated reactions to the news, with one person tweeting: “Even at its worst, still one of the funniest shows on television anywhere in the world. I’ll be gutted if it ends but the show leaves behind an exhaustive amount of funny, rewatchable episodes in its wake. We should be thankful it’s had such a phenomenal run.”

Another wrote: “One of the greatest shows of all time. Hoping it isn’t the last but if so, it has given great joy to so many. Can’t wait to watch. Pretty, pretty, pretty good.”

You can find more reactions below.

Advertisement

Even at its worst, still one of the funniest shows on television anywhere in the world. I'll be gutted if it ends but the show leaves behind an exhaustive amount of funny, rewatchable episodes in its wake. We should be thankful it's had such a phenomenal run. — Ben (@ben1987) March 28, 2023

Sad, but not surprising, to learn Curb Your Enthusiasm is ending. The greatest American comedy since Seinfeld. I guess The Simpsons fits in there somewhere too, was it still good after Seinfeld ended? I just hope Larry David still feels the itch to continue creating. — Jack Eason (@realJackEason) March 28, 2023

One of the greatest shows of all time. Hoping it isn’t the last but if so, it has given great joy to so many. Can’t wait to watch. Pretty, pretty, pretty good..🤣🤣 — Paul Appleton (@PaulApp0505) March 28, 2023

HBO has long had an open-door policy with Curb, allowing David to renew the show as he sees fit. And as his long-time collaborator Schaffer has previously made clear, every season is always the last, until David decides he has more ideas.

However, David’s current deal with HBO reportedly comes to an end this year. So should he choose to continue the series, a new agreement will have to be made.

Over the weekend, Curb co-star Richard Lewis tweeted about filming his final scene of season 12, but didn’t indicate if it would be his last ever.

“There I was a few hours ago in my trailer on location to shoot my last scene of #Curb12, he wrote. “Hard to believe we started in 2000. The cast and crew all knew we were working for a genius. When that rarity happens, no one ever takes a moment for granted. We love you LD.

There I was a few hours ago in my trailer on location to shoot my last scene of #Curb12.

Hard to believe we started in 2000. The cast and crew all knew we were working for a genius. When that rarity happens, no one ever takes a moment for granted. We love you LD. pic.twitter.com/E0v6su64jQ — Richard Lewis (@TheRichardLewis) March 25, 2023

When announcing the show’s renewal for season 12, David said: “Playing the role of Larry David has been the greatest honour of my life. In researching this multi-faceted, multi-talented man, I discovered that there’s more to him than I ever could have imagined: He speaks six languages, brines his own pickles, and spearheads a national movement to install a bidet in every home. I’ve also been told from numerous sources that he is the most generous of lovers. I am so excited to once again transform into this force of nature. I only pray that I can do him justice.”

A release date for Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 has not yet been announced.