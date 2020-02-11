Curb Your Enthusiasm fans have mocked Donald Trump after the President tweeted a clip from the show — featuring Larry David wearing a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat — while appearing to miss its wider context.

The video snippet in question was taken from the recent season 10 premiere of Curb, titled ‘Happy New Year’. The episode sees Larry donning the MAGA cap to avoid socialising with people, with one instance seeing Larry being able to diffuse a road rage incident with a biker by simply putting the hat on mid-conversation.

That interaction was tweeted by Trump last night (February 10), although the President appeared to have either ignored or totally missed the context of the Curb scene as he accompanied the clip with the caption: “TOUGH GUYS FOR TRUMP!”

TOUGH GUYS FOR TRUMP! pic.twitter.com/DbjZjGzLWU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2020

Those who believed that Trump had used the clip in the belief that it was in praise of him were quick to pile in with their responses.

Trump just tweeted out the following video with the word f*ck used 7 times in an effort to make him look "tough" If Trump actually watched the show, 3 minutes later, in the episode, Larry David says the MAGA hat is “a great people repellent" He's RIGHT!pic.twitter.com/IPjKEOjORK — Ms. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) February 11, 2020

Yes, someone who is an actor driving a motorcycle, you think is supporting you? All of the "tough guy" motorcycles dudes I've seen who are actually supporters look like the only thing they can ride is their Lazy Boy, just like you. — Laurie O'Brien (@greenpeeps5) February 11, 2020

Larry David was making fun of you and you're too stupid to realize it. — JRehling (@JRehling) February 11, 2020

Once again, the joke’s on you… — Cyrus McQueen (@CyrusMMcQueen) February 11, 2020

This scene from #CurbYourEnthusiasm is about how Larry David wears a #MAGA hat to avoid decent people (who stay away from him as a result), and get sympathy from rage-obsessed morons like the one in this clip. By cluelessly tweeting this, Trump just made LD’s point. 😊 https://t.co/WPxIncm9FX — Ali A. Rizvi (@aliamjadrizvi) February 11, 2020

Speaking about the use of the MAGA hat in Curb recently, David said that “he could give a fuck” if any Trump supporters who watched the show might feel “alienated” by him poking fun at their movement.

I love Larry David with all my heart and soul. pic.twitter.com/OEDANgVLho — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) February 11, 2020

Last month, Larry David joked that it would be “terrible” for him “but great for the country” if Bernie Sanders wins the November presidential election due to their likeness.

David has previously played the Democratic hopeful on past editions of Saturday Night Live.