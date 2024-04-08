‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ fans react to “perfect” finale

Curb Your Enthusiasm fans have been reacting on social media to the show’s “perfect” finale episode.

The finale aired yesterday (April 7) and brought an end to Larry David’s hit HBO show that has run for 12 seasons.

The final episode was a throwback to the infamous 1998 finale of Seinfeld, a show David co-created. The finale for that show became one of most widely disliked finales of all time.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm finale featured multiple references to the show and the finale, and included an appearance with his Seinfeld co-creator Jerry Seinfeld.

At one point, Larry’s friend Leon (JB Smoove) finally got around to watching Seinfeld and asked Larry about the way it ended.

Larry directly addresses the criticism the show faced, saying: “I’m not really interested in your opinion”, as the episode doubled-down on the Seinfeld finale.

Fans on social media have been reacting to the show, with many calling it “perfect”.

One user wrote: “Still grinning over curb your enthusiasm finale. Just perfect, and even moving. Every interaction between Larry and Jerry touched my heart strings, and I’m so glad that Richard Lewis was still here when they filmed it. Thank you Larry David, you magnificent asshole.”

While another added: “Wow! The #CurbYourEnthusiasm finale was absolutely perfect. As a huge Seinfeld fan too it ticked every box. Such a brilliant and fitting end to one of my absolute favourite shows.”

Check out the fan reaction to the finale here:

In last week’s episode, Bruce Springsteen made a surprise cameo appearance.

Springsteen meets with David to talk about the comedian’s latest antics in Atlanta. The fictional David is currently awaiting trial in Georgia for offering water to a voter outside of a polling place, which is currently outlawed in the state.

During their conversation, David has found himself responsible for giving Springsteen Covid due to a water glass debacle, forcing the rockstar to cancel his farewell shows.

The storyline is a parody of Springsteen’s 2023 tour, during which the musician had to play a stripped back show in Dallas due to three of his band members dropping out thanks to Covid.

The latest episode also saw Springsteen admit he avoids calls from Eagles frontman Don Henley after listening to “two seconds” of an album he sent him and hating it.

Recently, David caught flack for his storyline on Georgia’s polling laws, attracting the ire of a Republican congresswoman, Marjorie Taylor Greene, for mocking Trump supporters.

In the episode, David was arrested for offering a voter a sip of water while queuing at a polling booth on a boiling hot day.

Responding to the episode, Greene criticised the comedian for portraying conservatives as “racists and rednecks”, adding: “We in Georgia are fed up with disgusting Hollywood and their disgusting values and elite judgement in our state that is trying to turn GA blue!”

David also made headlines for jokingly attacking Elmo on live television, an act that was furiously criticised by actor Will Wheaton, who called him “a stupid, self-centred, tone deaf asshole”.

Reflecting on Curb’s final season, David said: “As Curb comes to an end, I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this ‘Larry David’ persona and become the person God intended me to be – the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character.

“And so ‘Larry David’, I bid you farewell. Your misanthropy will not be missed. And for those of you who would like to get in touch with me, you can reach me at Doctors Without Borders.”