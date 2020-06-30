‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ to return for an eleventh season

Curb Your Enthusiasm will return to screens for an eleventh season, it has been confirmed.

The cult series premiered back in 2000, starring Seinfeld creator Larry David as a fictionalised version of himself. Following a six-year absence, it was revived for season 9 in 2017.

With season 10 concluding earlier this year, the HBO network announced today (June 30) that Curb would be back for another run of episodes.

Advertisement

“This past season tapped into the zeitgeist in such an uncomfortably delightful way,” said Amy Gravitt, executive vice president of HBO Programming (via Variety). “Larry is already busy writing, and we can’t wait to see what he has in store.”

#CurbYourEnthusiasm has been renewed for an eleventh season! “Believe me, I’m as upset about this as you are. One day I can only hope that HBO will come to their senses and grant me the cancellation I so richly deserve.” –Larry David pic.twitter.com/oxqf3XzEzK — HBO (@HBO) June 30, 2020

Larry David joked of the news: “Believe me, I’m as upset about this as you are. One day I can only hope that HBO will come to their senses and grant me the cancellation I so richly deserve.”

Yesterday, co-executive producer Jeff Garlin – who also star’s as David’s manager Jeff Greene – teased Curb‘s return via his official Instagram page. “This will happen again,” he captioned an image of himself and David.

Further details have not yet been confirmed.

Advertisement

Season 10 of Curb Your Enthusiasm featured a cameo appearance from Clive Owen, who portrayed a heightened version of himself in the episode ‘Insufficient Praise’.

Earlier this year, Larry David recorded a video message urging Californians to stay home in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus. “I basically want to address the idiots out there – you know who you are – you’re going out, I don’t know what you’re doing… you’re socialising too close,” he said.