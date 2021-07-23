The upcoming 11th season of Curb Your Enthusiasm will premiere by the end of 2021, it has been confirmed.

The new season was green lit in 2020, two months before season 10 had drawn to a close on HBO Max. Now, the platform’s owners AT&T have said that Curb joins the host of shows that they have ready to release during the second half of this year.

“Our lineup in the back half of the year is even stronger, with new seasons of popular series such as Succession, Raised by Wolves, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Love Life,” said AT&T chief Jon Stankey, as reported by The Wrap.

A specific release date for the new season is yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, Curb regular Richard Lewis has announced that he will be making an appearance in the new season. The actor was initially written out as a series of surgeries had made him too unwell to film.

However, Lewis shared a picture in his familiar black garb on set and said that he will appear in one episode of the HBO show after all.

“Great news for me!,” Lewis tweeted. “Although I’m still recovering from three surgeries and missing Season 11 of Curb, LD called me and asked if there was any chance if I felt strong enough to do one episode! I am and here I’m on the set to shoot it. I’m so grateful.”

Elsewhere on HBO Max, a first trailer for the third season of Succession was released earlier this month.

A synopsis for the third season reads: “Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall (Jeremy Strong) at the end of season two, Logan Roy begins season three in a perilous position.

Scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances, tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.”