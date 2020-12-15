‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ star details safety protocols on season 11 set

Curb Your Enthusiasm star J.B. Smoove has spoken about the forthcoming 11th season of the show in a new interview.

Smoove, who has played Leon Black on the sitcom since 2007, explained how his character would evolve in the new episodes and how the production process has changed under coronavirus safety protocols.

“I put down a tweet last year… I said, ‘Brand new Curb, Same old Leon,'” Smoove told Pop Culture. “You learn your character, you learn who he is, you learn what people love about him. It’s kind of like a golf swing.

“You keep working on that golf swing to the point where you don’t have to look at the ball no more. You just hit it.”

Confirming that filming on season 11 had begun, Smoove said the team was complying with strict safety protocols.

“The crew at Curb Your Enthusiasm is doing so amazing,” Smoove explained. “We have our testing every day. It’s a mini-bubble, almost.

“We keep the crew and the cast tight. Everyone is tested from the crew to make-up. You name it. Everyone is on a schedule and we just keep everybody safe.”

Earlier this year, Curb Your Enthusiasm creator and star Larry David shared a PSA via the Office of the Governor of California, speaking to “the idiots out there” to encourage social distancing.

“Obviously somebody put me up to this ‘cause it’s generally not the kind of thing I do,” David said.

“I basically want to address the idiots out there – you know who you are – you’re going out, I don’t know what you’re doing… you’re socialising too close.”