‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ star “disliked Larry David intensely” upon first meeting

Curb Your Enthusiasm star Richard Lewis has revealed that he “disliked Larry David intensely” upon first meeting the star.

Lewis appears in the upcoming 12th season of David’s hit HBO show, and explained to The Spectator that he first met David when they were 12 years old on summer camp.

“I disliked him intensely,” Lewis – who was born in the same hospital as David three days apart – said (via Deadline) of his first impressions. “He was cocky, he was arrogant.

“When we played baseball, I tried to hit him with the ball: we were arch-rivals. I couldn’t wait for the camp to be over just to get away from Larry. I’m sure he felt the same way.”

Earlier this year, it was reported that Curb Your Enthusiasm is set to end after season 12, according to one of the show’s producers.

The long-running comedy series, in which David plays a fictionalised and exaggerated version of himself, wrapped filming on its latest season back in March.

In a since-deleted tweet, writer-producer John Hayman shared a photo of himself with David and executive producer Jeff Schaffer, filming what he called the final episode of the entire series.

“Maybe you love the show. Maybe you hate the show. Maybe you don’t give a shit,” Hayman tweeted. “In any event, shooting the last scene of the last episode of the final season.”

When announcing the show’s renewal for season 12, David said: “Playing the role of Larry David has been the greatest honour of my life. In researching this multi-faceted, multi-talented man, I discovered that there’s more to him than I ever could have imagined: He speaks six languages, brines his own pickles, and spearheads a national movement to install a bidet in every home.

“I’ve also been told from numerous sources that he is the most generous of lovers. I am so excited to once again transform into this force of nature. I only pray that I can do him justice.”