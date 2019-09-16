Girls just wanna have fun!

Cyndi Lauper and actress Jane Lynch are teaming up for a brand-new comedy show that’s set to air on Netflix.

Lynch announced the project on Sunday (September 15) at the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, where she won the Guest Comedy Actress award for her role in Amazon Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. According to Lynch, her upcoming comedy series with Lauper is “kind of a Golden Girls for today”.

“We’re our ages now. I’m almost 60, and she’s 65. We’re looking for our next act and we haven’t had children,” Lynch said of the show, per The Hollywood Reporter. She also added that besides her and Lauper, the series will include two other major characters, although no one has been cast yet.

The show’s title and official release date have also not been revealed. At the time of the report, neither Lauper nor Netflix has commented.

Variety noted that the forthcoming comedy series has tapped The Ellen Show and Seinfeld writer Carol Leifer for the screenplay. In July, Leifer revealed in a Facebook post that it was a “dream” to work alongside “two legends”.

“IT’S OFFICIAL!!” she wrote along with a photo of herself with Lynch and Lauper. “Headed out next week with a new half-hour comedy, starring Jane Lynch & Cyndi Lauper!”

Lynch is best known for her role in the musical comedy-drama series Glee, where she played the notorious cheerleading coach Sue Sylvester. The show helmed by Ryan Murphy began in 2009 and wrapped its sixth and final season in March 2015. Lynch is also the host of Hollywood Game Night.

Meanwhile, Lauper has had acting stints in series like Mad About You and Bones. The new show will mark the singer’s first-ever series-regular role.