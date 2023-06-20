Here’s when ‘D.P’ season two will premiere on Netflix

Netflix Korea has announced the release date for the much-anticipated D.P. season two.

Today (June 20), Netflix Korea unveiled a new poster for D.P. season two, teasing a premiere date of July 28. The new season of the K-drama will come nearly two years after the series made its debut in August 2021.

“Season two is a continuation of season one and makes up an integrated story,” actor Jung Hae-in said in a press release, per Korea JoongAng Daily. “There are still unfinished stories and parts to be resolved, so you will be able to see a denser and deeper story.”

D.P. centres on the Deserter Pursuit faction of the military, where soldier An Jun-ho (Jung Hae-in) is transferred. Tasked with capturing deserters, Jun-ho comes under the tutelage and care of Sergeant Park Beom-gu (Kim Sung-kyun) and Corporal Han Ho-yeol (Koo Kyo-hwan).

All three main cast members, along with Son Suk-ku as Captain Im Ji-sup, are set to return for D.P. season two. The four actors will be joined by Ji Jin-hee (Designated Survivor: 60 Days) and Kim Ji-hyun (Thirty-Nine).

Over the weekend, Netflix teased season two of D.P. during its TUDUM event. The series’ new season was previewed in a video for upcoming K-content on the streaming service, alongside eight other K-drama series.

Among these were the highly anticipated Gyeongseong Creature, Mask Girl, A Time Called You, Song of the Bandits, Doona!, Celebrity and Daily Dose of Sunshine, as well as season two of Sweet Home. In addition, the clip also highlighted the original Korean films Ballerina and Believer 2.