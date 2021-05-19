Sacha Baron Cohen’s Da Ali G show is set to air uncut on BritBox with a warning about “racist terms”.

The series will be available to watch on the streaming platform from tomorrow (May 20), where, per iNews, viewers will see a warning that episodes contain “crude humour, including racist terms which may offend, sexual references and strong language”.

In Sacha Baron Cohen’s satirical series, which ran on Channel 4 from 2000 to 2004, characters including Kazakh journalist Borat and gay Austrian fashion aficionado Bruno are introduced, alongside Ali G.

Ali G, who is intended to be a white or Asian man adopting the vocabulary of Black street culture, was accused of being racist when the show was first released.

Last year, a number of TV series were removed from several streaming services over concerns of racist depictions and use of blackface.

Little Britain and Come Fly With Me, in particular, were removed from Netflix, BBC iPlayer and Britbox.

“There’s a lot of historical programming available on BBC iPlayer, which we regularly review,” a BBC spokesperson said in a statement. “Times have changed since Little Britain first aired so it is not currently available on BBC iPlayer.”

The sentiment was echoed by a spokesperson for BritBox, the subscription service prioritising British boxsets, “Times have changed since Little Britain first aired, so it is not currently available on BritBox. Come Fly With Me has not been available on the service for six months.”