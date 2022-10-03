‘Dahmer’ crew member says show “one of the worst” she’s worked on as a person of colour

A crew member on Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has said the show was “one of the worst” she has worked on as a person of colour.

Kim Alsup previously tweeted claims that she was often mistaken for another Black colleague on the set of the Netflix show, which focuses on serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

“I worked on this project and I was 1 of 2 Black people on the crew and they kept calling me her name,” she wrote in a since-made private account (via Entertainment Weekly).

“We both had braids. She was dark skin and 5’10. I’m 5’5. Working on this took everything I had as I was treated horribly. I look at the Black female lead differently now too.”

Elaborating on her experience, Alsup revealed to The Los Angeles Times that she is yet to watch the show, saying: “I just feel like it’s going to bring back too many memories of working on it. I don’t want to have these PTSD types of situations. The trailer itself gave me PTSD, which is why I ended up writing that tweet and I didn’t think that anybody was going to read.”

She added that “it was one of the worst shows that I’ve ever worked on” as a Black woman, saying: “I was always being called someone else’s name, the only other Black girl who looked nothing like me, and I learned the names for 300 background extras.”

Alsup claimed her treatment improved on the show’s sixth episode, which was written by a Black woman (Janet Mock) and directed by a Black man (Paris Barclay), though added that her experience overall was “exhausting”, also alleging no mental health coordinators.

Netflix told The Los Angeles Times all crew are provided access to free health and wellness resources, including access to a licensed therapist.

The series has attracted a lot of controversy since its debut, including criticism from real-life family members of Dahmer’s victims. The show also attracted a backlash for using the LGBTQ tag, which Netflix has since removed.

NME has reached out to Netflix for comment.