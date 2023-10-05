Here’s when ‘Daily Dose of Sunshine’ starring Park Bo-young premieres

Netflix has released the first teaser for its upcoming K-drama series, Daily Dose of Sunshine, starring Park Bo-young and Yeon Woo-jin.

Daily Dose of Sunshine will follow the story of Jung Da-eun (played by Doom at Your Service actress Park Bo-young), a nurse who suddenly gets transferred to Department of Psychiatry, and the patients she meets and interacts with there.

She’s joined by eccentric proctologist Dong Go-geun (Thirty-Nine‘s Yeon Woo-jin), best friend Song Yoo-chan (Oasis‘ Jang Dong-yoon) and chief nurse Song Hyo-shin (Parasite actress Lee Jung-eun).

The new teaser for the K-drama opens with Song Hyo-shin introducing the Department of Psychiatry to newcomer Jung Da-eun. “Dealing with patients feels very alien,” Da-eun says, as we see scenes of her meeting the patients for the first time.

“I feel so bad. Only good people seem to come here,” she adds. But soon, things in the ward start to go wrong, as nurses rush around to treat patients. “I’m not sure what I should be doing to help them get better.”

However, Hyo-shin steps in with a word of advice for the young nurse: “The darkest of nights cannot go on forever. Soon enough, morning light will shine.”

Daily Dose of Sunshine, starring Park Bo-young and Yeon Woo-jin, will premiere November 3 exclusively on Netflix.

