‘Daily Dose of Sunshine’: Park Bo-young rises against the odds in new trailer

Netflix has dropped a brand-new trailer for its upcoming Korean series, Daily Dose of Sunshine, starring Park Bo-young.

Daily Dose of Sunshine – slated for an exclusive global release on the streaming platform on November 3 – follows the story of nurse Jung Da-eun, portrayed by Doom at your Service’s Park Bo-young, whose adventure starts when she unwittingly ends up being transferred to the hospital’s Psychiatry Unit.

The trailer features the unit’s miscellany of eccentric patients, from those who suffer from depression to those afflicted with schizophrenia. Despite her inexperience in the area, Da-eun tries her best to support her patients where she can – from letting herself get drenched in the pouring rain to bring a patient back into shelter to putting herself in harm’s way trying to restrain a violent patient.

Due to her perceived inadequacy for the job, she apologises to the chief nurse, Song Hyo-shin (played by Parasite actress Lee Jung-eun), who comforts her and explains to her that mental illnesses are not as straightforward as the physical ailments Da-eun is used to treating. “It’s a sickness, not a sin. That’s what a mental illness is like. It’s an unpredictable disorder that can strike anyone at any time.”

In other K-drama news, Netflix-exclusive Korean series titled Doona! premieres today (October 20). It stars actress and former Miss A singer Bae Suzy as a former K-pop idol who has left behind her glamorous celebrity life and retired from the entertainment industry. She ends up living with and falling for college student Lee Won-jun (played by Yang Se-jeong).

During the premiere event for Doona! in Seoul on October 18, Yang opened up about the lengths he went in order to appear younger for the role. “I’ve had laser hair removal for my moustache. It was painful,” the actor, whose character is in his mid-20s despite being in his 30s himself, added. “I’ve also taken many lower body baths and used a lot of sheet masks.”