‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ star Sebastian Chacon accused of sexual assault by three women

Daisy Jones & The Six star Sebastian Chacon has been accused of sexual assault by three women in a new lawsuit.

A complaint filed on Monday (November 20) in New York accuses Chacon of sexual, physical, and emotional abuse between 2017 and 2022, with the alleged incidents occurring across New York, Los Angeles, and New Orleans.

The women remain anonymous in the complaint and are identified as Jane Doe 1, Jane Doe 2, and Jane Doe 3.

Jane Doe 1 alleges that Chacon groomed her when she was 16 and he was 24. She also accuses Chacon of sexually assaulting her in his home after encouraging her to consume alcohol, despite her then being below the legal age of consent.

Jane Doe 2 and Jane Doe 3, who say they were in romantic relationships with Chacon, both allege that he strangled them during non-consensual sex until they lost consciousness, and that he continued to have sex with them. Jane Doe 2 alleges that when she confronted Chacon about an instance of non-consensual sex, he cited a sex addiction.

Jane Doe 2 and Jane Doe 3 also accuse Chacon of being “hostile, aggressive, and emotionally manipulative,” according to the complaint.

In a statement (via Entertainment Weekly), Chacon’s attorney Jeff Chabrowe “vehemently” denied the allegations, alleging that the victims have been trying to “extort” his client.

“Mr. Chacon will fully cooperate with any investigation and provide any evidence necessary to prove his innocence,” Chabrowe said. “We have complete faith in our legal system and trust that the truth will ultimately prevail.”

The three women are seeking compensatory damages for all “physical injuries, emotional distress, psychological harm, anxiety, humiliation, physical and emotional pain and suffering, and other harm in an amount to be determined at trial,” as well as punitive damages.

Aurore DeCarlo, an attorney for the three women, told EW that “the facts as described in the complaint speak for themselves.” She added, “I’m very honored to represent these women. It takes immense courage to stand up to an abuser, especially someone in the public.”

Chacon starred in the Amazon Prime Video series as drummer Warren Rojas. Some of his other credits include Pose, Narcos, and Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.