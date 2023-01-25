Amazon has released a teaser trailer for miniseries Daisy Jones & The Six, starring Riley Keough and Sam Claflin as the lead singers of a 1970s rock band.

Based on the 2019 novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, the series follows the “precipitous rise and fall of a renowned rock band” led by charismatic singers Daisy Jones (Keough) and Billy Dunne (Claflin).

As shown in the trailer above, Daisy Jones & The Six is presented as a documentary, and sees the fictional band “reveal the truth” on why they decided to call it quits at the height of their fame.

Advertisement

Other cast members include Camila Morrone, Will Harrison, Suki Waterhouse, Josh Whitehouse, Sebastian Chacon, Nabiyah Be and Tom Wright. Timothy Olyphant also makes a special guest appearance as Rod Reyes.

Along with the trailer, Amazon has released lead single ‘Regret Me’, one of 24 original songs written for the series and recorded by the cast. The ‘70s-inspired duet features Keough as Daisy Jones and Claflin as Billy Dunne on vocals.

The single is part of an 11-song album titled ‘Aurora’, which will be released alongside the show’s premiere on March 3, 2023. The album was produced by Grammy-nominated songwriter Blake Mills, with co-writing credits from Marcus Mumford, Phoebe Bridgers and Jackson Browne.

In a statement about the album, Jenkins Reid said: “We finally have ‘Aurora’. A stunning, nostalgic, timeless album that captures the drama, pathos, and yearning of the band’s zenith and nadir all in one.

Advertisement

“A snapshot of time, intoxicating and dangerous. That delicious moment that you know can’t last… Daisy Jones & The Six are real. And they are better than my wildest dreams.”

The series is created by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, who also serve as executive producers alongside Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter and Brad Mendelsohn.