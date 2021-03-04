Daisy May Cooper announces new memoir ‘Don’t Laugh. It Will Only Encourage Her’

This Country star Daisy May Cooper is set to release a memoir later this year.

Don’t Laugh. It Will Only Encourage Her is set to come out in October and will be published by Michael Joseph.

A statement promises that the book, out on hardback on October 28, will document Cooper “growing up in rural poverty in Gloucestershire” and remembering her “myriad of low-paid, unrewarding jobs”.

Of the book, Cooper said: “When things were really bad, mum would always say to me, ‘Don’t worry, it will be a good read for your memoir one day’.

“Well, it seems that one day is today. I have lived the most humiliating, ridiculous, screw-up of a shit-storm life and it has been an utter joy digging up all that shit and putting it down on paper. Therapeutic even. I’m writing this memoir because I owe it myself to tell this story.”

Charlotte Hardman, publisher at Michael Joseph, added: “Daisy had already taken her place in our hearts with This Country but she has also become Instagram and TikTok’s stand-out star during this past strange year.”

“Daisy’s memoir manages to talk openly about her family’s struggles in her childhood whilst also bringing all the brilliantly observed detail you expect from her humour. “It is full of the most wonderful and ultimately uplifting stories.

She added: “I’m delighted to be working with Daisy to bring her story to the page this autumn.”

In other projects, Cooper features on new Sky show Dating No Filter, which sees comedians analysing awkward Tinder dates.

“I cannot tell you the amount of times Susie and I have been sat in Wetherspoons pissed on Pinot analysing other people’s cringey Tinder dates,” Cooper said in a statement. “Now we’re getting paid for it… honestly can’t believe it.”