The first trailer for Daisy May Cooper’s new comedy Am I Being Unreasonable? has just been released – take a look below.

The star and creator of This Country is set to play a paranoid mum in the “twisted comedy thriller” from the BBC, which also stars Selin Hizli.

READ MORE: Give Daisy May Cooper a knighthood for her services to this country

Cooper and Hizli also wrote the series together, which will be released as six 30-minute episodes on BBC iPlayer later this month.

Advertisement

Take a look at the trailer for Am I Being Unreasonable? here:

A synopsis for the series shared by the BBC reads: “Nic (Daisy May Cooper) is grieving a loss that she can’t share with anyone whilst stuck in a depressing marriage.

“Only her son, Ollie (Lenny Rush, Apple Tree House) who she adores, keeps her going. But when Jen (Selin Hizli) arrives in town her life is lit up with laughter and through this kindred soul her dark secret starts to bubble up.”

Daisy May Cooper recently appeared as a team captain on the revival of Never Mind The Buzzcocks, with host Greg Davies calling her “an absolute storm of a woman”.

“She’s an absolute storm of a woman – who makes me corpse all the time,” he told NME earlier this year.

Advertisement

Am I Being Unreasonable? will be released as a boxset on BBC iPlayer on September 16.