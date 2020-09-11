Daisy May Cooper names son after late ‘This Country’ star Michael Sleggs

This Country star Daisy May Cooper has named her son after her co-star and friend Michael Sleggs.

The comedy series’ creator wrote a post on her Instagram account following the birth of her son, explaining how she had decided to honour Sleggs.

“Lots of you have been asking what the bubbas name is,” Cooper began. “We have named him Jack Michael Weston.

“The middle name Michael after our dear friend Michael Sleggs who we lost last year. May the spirit of sluggs live on! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @willwestonlandscape.”

At the time of Sleggs’ death last year, Charlie Cooper, who co-created and starred in This Country with his cousin Daisy, wrote on Twitter: “We are completely heartbroken. Michael was utterly unique. He was kind, he was caring, he was loving. One of the most considerate generous and gentle friends you could ever wish for and funny- f*** me he was funny.

“Despite everything that Michael had been through in his life, he was never bitter or self pitying. He just brought pure joy to everything and everyone. Just being in his company made you happy to be alive.”

1/4 We are completely heartbroken. Michael was utterly unique. He was kind, he was caring, he was loving. One of the most considerate generous and gentle friends you could ever wish for and funny- fuck me he was funny. — Charlie Cooper (@charliecooper11) July 10, 2019

He continued: “One of Michael’s favourite films was the Muppet Christmas Carol and he would always joke that he was Tiny Tim so it only seems fitting to quote Kermit the frog- ‘It’s all right, children. Life is made up of meetings and partings. That is the way of it. I am sure that we shall never forget Tiny Tim, or this first parting that there was among us’.

“Michael you will be so so missed.”