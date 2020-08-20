This Country star Daisy May Cooper has shared a message with students receiving GCSE results.

On her Instagram story, Cooper recalled her own experience and nodded to a “holiday romance.”

“Hello all you absolute beauts. This is a quick message for all of you getting your GCSE results today,” Cooper began.

“It’s a really weird time, no one knows what’s what, what’s up, what’s down, what’s left, what’s right. All I wanted to say is the summer of 2002, I was on a camping holiday with my parents, having a holiday romance with a boy from Wootton Bassett.

“And I could not concentrate on my holiday romance because I was so beside myself with my GCSE results. I hadn’t had them, I couldn’t enjoy the holiday, I felt sick.”

She continued: “I bigged up all my revision – which I hadn’t done – to my parents and said, ‘yeah, I’m going to get really good marks,’ and I knew I wasn’t and I felt sick to my stomach.

‘I just thought, “I don’t know how I’m going to get through this,” and I tell you what – it doesn’t matter. It really doesn’t matter. I got a lot of Us and in the scale of things, the bigger picture of things, nobody really cares about bad GCSE results.”

Ending the message, coming after the A-Level results debacle, Cooper said, “Look at Alan Sugar, I don’t actually know what his GCSE results were, but I just want to tell you, don’t worry and be happy. Love you all.”