Daisy May Cooper says ‘This Country’ will “definitely” be back

Daisy May Cooper has confirmed that there will “definitely” be more of This Country.

Created by, written by and starring Daisy and her brother Charlie Cooper, the BBC sitcom follows the the day-to-day lives of two cousins living in a small village in the Cotswolds.

The BAFTA-winning show has so far run for three series and seemingly came to an end in 2020, when we said goodbye to Kerry and Kurtan Mucklowe.

Speaking to Radio Times, Cooper has now confirmed that the show will return in some capacity, although she and her brother are still mourning the loss of their friend and co-star Michael Slegg, who died aged 33 in 2019, shortly after announcing he was terminally ill.

‘We definitely will [return], but I’m not ready yet,” she said. “I found the last series so hard when I lost Michael. I’m still trying to process that.”

Meanwhile, Charlie Cooper, who will next appear alongside Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan in the comical whodunnit See How They Run, recently credited his sister for kickstarting his career.

Speaking exclusively to NME, he said: “She just gave me so much confidence and I think she saw something in me that no one else would have.

“Growing up, she’d put on plays for mum and dad and she always roped me in somehow – I hated it at the time, but looking back, it was probably necessary to what I’m doing now.”

Also in the interview, Cooper admitted that he doesn’t mind being asked for selfies. “No, it’s brilliant!” he enthused. “You know, me and my sister used to talk about it – like, would anyone ever want a photo with us? And now they do, because of something I made with my sister, that’s just so special.”