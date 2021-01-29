Daisy May Cooper to “get pissed and analyse Tinder dates” on new TV show

Daisy May Cooper is set to feature on a new TV show that will see comedians analysing awkward Tinder dates.

Dating No Filter, which has previously existed as a US tv show, is coming to Britain next month, airing on Sky.

“I cannot tell you the amount of times Susie and I have been sat in Wetherspoons pissed on Pinot analysing other people’s cringey Tinder dates,” Cooper said in a statement. “Now we’re getting paid for it… honestly can’t believe it.”

Cooper will be joined by Susan Wokoma to provide voiceovers to the date footage on her episode, with Wokoma adding: “It’s absolutely criminal to call laughing at dates with my closest pal Daisy, work! I can’t wait for everyone to watch us crying with hysterics at the weird world of dating.”

Other comedians set to feature include Tom Allen, Suzi Ruffell, Josh Widdicombe, Rosie Jones and Judi Love.

‘I’m excited to join Dating No Filter because it’s real, you get to see dates and the running commentary at the same time,’ Love added.

See the full line-up for the show, which launches on Sky One on February 25, below.

Daisy May Cooper & Susan Wokoma

Josh Widdicombe & Rosie Jones

Joel Dommett & Tom Lucy

Tom Allen & Suzie Ruffell

Judi Love & Munya Chawawa

Chunkz & Yung Filly

Donna Preston & Verona Rose

Abi Clarke & Maddy Lucy Dann

Earlier this month, Daisy May Cooper apologised for using insensitive language in an Instagram post.

The actor and co-creator of This Country had posted two selfies on her social media account documenting her postpartum weight loss, explaining her experience with a keto diet and describing the two side-by-side photos by saying that she looks “like a midget on the right”.

“I should know better and I’m extremely sorry,” Cooper said in response to criticism for the post. “Thankyou so much to everyone who called me out on it. Love you all.”