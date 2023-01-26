Daisy Ridley is “open” to a return to Star Wars

Daisy Ridley has revealed that she would be “open” to the idea of returning to Star Wars.

READ MORE: 30 massive movies you need to see in 2023

Ridley, who played Rey in the final three Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga films, recently revealed she wouldn’t be opposed to returning to the franchise. Attending the Sundance Film Festival – where her latest film, Sometimes I Think About Dying, has premiered -Ridley was asked by IMDb if she would like to return to the beloved Sci-Fi franchise.

Advertisement

“I mean… I’m open to a phone call. I’m looking for employment,” she responded with a big smile on her face during the red carpet interview, which you can view below.

Despite wrapping up her role in the Star Wars universe with 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker, the British actor has been keeping her pulse on some of the movies’ spin-offs.

Asked by The Wrap if she’d watched the acclaimed series, The Mandalorian, Ridley admitted: “I haven’t watched all of them, but it’s just because of timing and stuff like that. But yeah, I mean the work everyone’s doing is amazing/ I worked with Pedro Pascal and I was like, ‘This is really cool; he’s the Mandalorian.’ I still find it all very exciting.”

Ridley has starred in three feature films since she wrapped up her work on Star Wars. She’s starred alongside Tom Holland in Chaos Walking, The Bubble, and the forthcoming Sometimes I Think About Dying.

Advertisement

However, it seems that Ridley is also open to starring in some of Disney‘s other ventures, as last year it was reported she’d be keen on heading to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. US author Sarah Wilson reported via Twitter, that she’d had a conversation with Ridley who was apparently enthusiastic about the possibility of playing Marvel’s Spider-Woman.

“I asked Daisy Ridley if she’d heard the Spider-Woman rumours. She said no and asked what they were. I explained it to her and she said, ‘OMG, I would love to play Spider-Woman. But is it more of like an extended Spiderverse thing?’ [sic],” Wilson explained.

The writer then added: “She said she loved ‘Into The Spiderverse’ and has been loving WandaVision. So yes, she would happily dip her toes into another franchise.”