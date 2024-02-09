Dakota Johnson says her stint on ‘The Office’ was the “worst time of my life”

Dakota Johnson has described her short stint on The Office as the “worst time” of her life.

The Madame Web actress, who appeared in the series finale of the NBC sitcom, shared her experience during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

“That was honestly the worst time of my life,” Johnson said (via IndieWire). “I love that show so much, and they were like, ‘Do you want to be in the series finale?’ and I was like, ‘Of course,’ thinking that I’d show up for, like, half a day. I was there for two weeks, and I’m barely in the fucking show.”

Johnson appeared in the background as a new Dunder Mifflin employee and only spoke in two scenes.

When asked by Meyers if the cast were upset due to it being the final episode, Johnson said: “They were sad, and also, like, there were weird dynamics that had been going on for the last 10 years.

“Some people didn’t speak to each other, and I’m coming in like, ‘Hahaha, I’m so excited to be here,’ and no one wanted to talk to me, nobody gave a fuck. And I was like in the background of all of these scenes, faxing things.”

In November 2023, series showrunner Greg Daniels teased that he would be open to reviving The Office, but suggested it would instead focus on a different group of characters.

“I can’t tell whether fans would want more of it, and when I say more of it, I don’t think it would be the same characters,” he told Collider. “I think it would just be sort of like an extension of the universe, you know what I mean, like the way ‘[The] Mandalorian’ is like an extension of Star Wars. But I don’t know if that would be something people would want or not, it’s hard to tell.”

More recently, Bryan Cranston, who directed a season nine episode of the series, suggested to cast members that the potential reboot should be a film instead of a TV show.