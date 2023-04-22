Dame Edna star Barry Humphries has died aged 89

Australian comic legend and the creator of Dame Edna Everage, Barry Humphries, has reportedly died aged 89.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Humphries passed away earlier today (April 22) at Sydney’s St Vincent’s Hospital where he was being treated for various health issues.

Humphries was admitted to hospital back February after falling in his Sydney apartment and injuring his hip. He received a hip replacement shortly afterwards.

“I have to get back on my feet,” he said in an interview shortly after the operation. “I’m going back on tour later this year. The result of my broken hip means I now have a titanium hip. You can call me Bionic Bazza.”

However, earlier this week it was reported Humphries was readmitted to hospital, following complications from the surgery.

The Australian comedian’s most famous creation was Dame Edna Everage, who became a hit in the UK in the 1970s and was used by Humphries to satirise the cult of celebrity, class snobbery, and prudishness as well as poking fun at political leaders and fashion.

Dame Edna went on to host her own TV show The Dame Edna Everage Experience in the late 1980s and wrote several books.

As well as playing Dame Edna and lecherous drunk cultural attaché Sir Les Patterson, Humphries voiced Bruce the shark in the film Finding Nemo and appeared in Spice World, The Hobbit and Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie.

Following the news of his passing, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wrote: “For 89 years, Barry Humphries entertained us through a galaxy of personas, from Dame Edna to Sandy Stone. But the brightest star in that galaxy was always Barry.”

“A great wit, satirist, writer and an absolute one-of-kind, he was both gifted and a gift.A great wit, satirist, writer and an absolute one-of-kind, he was both gifted and a gift.”

For 89 years, Barry Humphries entertained us through a galaxy of personas, from Dame Edna to Sandy Stone. But the brightest star in that galaxy was always Barry. A great wit, satirist, writer and an absolute one-of-kind, he was both gifted and a gift. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/oSAKpxPGae — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) April 22, 2023

Fans have also taken to Twitter to share choice moments from his 50-year career including the time Dame Edna walked into the Royal Box during The Royal Variety Performance and the time Humphries mixed Dermot O’Leary up with Philip Scofield on This Morning.

Dame Edna infiltrates the Royal Box, so to speak. This is fabulous! God bless Barry Humphries x pic.twitter.com/6JYzPeEd1P — James Hogg (@JamesAHogg2) April 22, 2023

RIP Barry Humphries. This is probably my all-time favourite clip of his. Class, and so dead pan as well … pic.twitter.com/DUEnTktQ6w — Simon Harris – Man Behaving Dadly (THAT’S DADLY) (@simonharris_mbd) April 22, 2023

Tributes have also been flooding social media following the news of Barry Humphries death from fellow comedians and fans.

Farewell, Barry Humphries, you Comedy genius. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) April 22, 2023

A bit bittersweet doing gigs in Australia this evening, Barry Humphries has passed and no one will ever be as good at crowd work again. pic.twitter.com/DY8M6enj37 — Jimmy Carr (@jimmycarr) April 22, 2023

“Never be afraid to laugh at yourself. After all, you could be missing out on the joke of the century.” ~ Dame Edna Everage A very sad day. Australian comedy great Barry Humphries dies in hospital aged 89 https://t.co/o15GhY7Rl8 — Whores of Yore (@WhoresofYore) April 22, 2023

RIP Barry Humphries, 89.

One of the funniest people I’ve ever met. A wondrously intelligent, entertaining, daring, provocative, mischievous comedy genius. As hilarious in private as he was as the iconic Dame Edna. What a life, what a character. Thanks for all the laughs, Barry. pic.twitter.com/M9tHIW2IY7 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 22, 2023

So sad to hear that Barry Humphries has left us. He was way ahead of his time, one of my all time Heroes. Dame Edna my Heroine. Thank you for the Joy of your brilliance & comedy. Your sparkles will light the skies with laughter. RIP Sir/Mam ♥️💔🙏🏻💖✨ — 💧Jane Barnes (@jane13barnes) April 22, 2023

RIP Dame Edna you gave me endless hours of laughter thank you — Barry (@zola155) April 22, 2023

This is a breaking story. Check back for more details.