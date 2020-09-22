Dan Levy on the possibility of a ‘Schitt’s Creek’ film: “Fingers crossed”

Schitt’s Creek co-creator and star Dan Levy has teased the possibility of a spin-off film.

Fresh from a clean sweep at the 2020 Emmy awards, where the sitcom won seven awards across all the comedy categories, Levy addressed the future of the characters on the big screen.

“To be honest this is the best way we could have ever ended the show,” Levy told press backstage at the ceremony, as Variety report.

But the writer-actor didn’t entirely rule out a film, saying: “If there is an idea that pops into my head it has to be really freaking good because this is a nice way to say goodbye.

“Fingers crossed we get a nice idea popping into our head soon….I would love to work with these people again.”

Schitt’s Creek became the first series to win every major comedy series award at the Emmys, as the show took home awards for Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy for their performances – while Daniel Levy won for writing and directing, alongside Andrew Cividino.

Another historic win at the Emmys went to Euphoria star Zendaya, who became the youngest ever winner in the category for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series for her performance as Rue in the A24 series.

Paul Mescal, who was nominated for his performance in Normal People, was bolstered by his family after losing out to Mark Ruffalo, who jokingly told him “we still love you” on a FaceTime call afterwards.