Danai Gurira to star in new ‘Black Panther’ TV series

Danai Gurira is set to reprise her role as Okoye in an upcoming Black Panther spinoff series.

According to Collider, the new Disney+ show will be produced by Black Panther director Ryan Coogler and will take place in the Kingdom of Wakanda. No other details have been shared at this point.

Gurira’s involvement with the series was first confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter in an article featuring the lawyer who brokered the deal for her.

The piece also confirmed that she will return for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the sequel to Coogler’s Marvel debut. Her involvement up until this point was only rumoured.

Coogler is currently hard at work on the new film, which is due for release on July 8, 2022. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett are all expected to reprise their roles in the sequel as Shuri, Nakia, M’Baku and Ramonda, respectively.

There are no plans to recast Chadwick Boseman in the leading role following his tragic death in August 2020. Meanwhile, Michael B. Jordan has not written off his return to Wakanda.

Gurira is also known for her longstanding role as Michonne in The Walking Dead. She exited the show last year, and has since been linked to biopic The Fighting Shirley Chisholm with Viola Davis.

The MCU will next pop up on Disney+ with the arrival of Thor spin-off series Loki. The six-part series will launch on June 9, and stars Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.