Dani Harmer to reprise Tracy Beaker role for new BBC drama

Dani Harmer is set to reprise her role as Tracy Beaker in a new BBC drama.

The 31-year-old, who first took the role in 2002 aged just 12 in the CBBC show The Story Of Tracy Beaker, will now play a grown-up version of the character in new BBC iPlayer series My Mum Tracy Beaker.

The role will see Beaker raising her own daughter, Jess.

Harmer told The Evening Standard: “I cannot wait to return (again) to the role of Tracy! I’m just like a fan myself and want to know what happens next and where this next journey will take her.

“I absolutely adore playing the character and I’m looking forward to taking on the challenge of portraying her as a first time mum.

“Being a mother myself I know how much it changes you so I’m looking forward to seeing how it’s changed Tracy but still keeping her the same feisty strong female lead that people know and love.”

The new series is based on author Jacqueline Wilson’s children’s book of the same name.

The book, released in 2018, follows Beaker and Jess as they struggle to get by while living on a housing estate in London.

Meanwhile, Stormzy famously sampled the Tracy Beaker theme tune on ‘Superheroes’, from his recent album ‘Heavy Is The Head’.

The rapper was recently nominated for the 2020 Mercury Prize alongside the likes of Dua Lipa, Stormzy and Charli XCX.

Stormzy’s nomination for ‘Heavy Is The Head’ also marks his first ever Mercury Prize nod.