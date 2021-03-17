Daniel Kaluuya and Carey Mulligan have been confirmed to make their hosting debut on Saturday Night Live.

Kaluuya, who was nominated for an Oscar for Outstanding Supporting Actor for his work in Judas and The Black Messiah earlier this week, will host the show on April 3.

Mulligan, who was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress for her role in Promising Young Woman, will then make her hosting debut on April 10. Musical guests will also include St. Vincent and Kid Cudi.

The show returns after a four week on break on March 27, with actress and comedian Maya Rudolph.

Meanwhile, Judas and The Black Messiah and Promising Young Woman were both nominated for Best Picture during the 2021 Oscars nominations. The latter also received a nomination for Best Director with Emerald Fennell, Original Screenplay and Mulligan has been shortlisted for the award for Actress in a Leading Role.

LaKeith Stanfield also received a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor for Judas and The Black Messiah and it was also nominated for Original Screenplay.

Speaking about his role as Fred Hampton, who was the deputy chairman of the Black Panther party, Kaluuya recently spoke about the pressure of taking on the role.

“It’s a huge weight, a huge responsibility. And he’s a huge man, he’s a huge spirit. His words were big,” he said.

“The biggest version of me had to show up, in order for me to even hold the words in the way that they needed or were warranted.”

Meanwhile, Mulligan recently hit out at a Variety review of Promising Young Woman, which also attracted a host of criticism on social media.

“Mulligan, a fine actress, seems a bit of an odd choice as this admittedly many-layered apparent femme fatale,” the review stated.

It resulted in an apology from the publication, which stated: “Variety sincerely apologises to Carey Mulligan and regrets the insensitive language and insinuation in our review of Promising Young Woman that minimised her daring performance.”

Despite the apology, film critic Dennis Harvey, who wrote the review, defended his comments, adding: “I did not say or even mean to imply Mulligan is ‘not hot enough’ for the role. I’m a 60-year-old gay man. I don’t go around dwelling on the comparative hotnesses of young actresses, let alone writing about that”.

The critic also said that he was “appalled to be tarred as misogynist”, and that he’d been labelled as “a gung-ho Trump supporter”.