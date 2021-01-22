Hosts and guests for the new series of Saturday Night Live have been revealed today (January 22).

Returning on January 30, the first episode of the series will be hosted by John Krasinski and will see Machine Gun Kelly appear as the episode’s musical guest.

The February 6 episode will see Schitt’s Creek co-creator and star Daniel Levy host, with Phoebe Bridgers as the musical guest.

Advertisement

Following this, Regina King hosts on February 13 whilst Nathaniel Rateliff will provide the music.

You can see the announcement below:

Advertisement

Live from New York…. pic.twitter.com/FjtzxIjKP0 — Nathaniel Rateliff (@NRateliff) January 22, 2021

this is not a drill pic.twitter.com/GmGaKpK2h9 — Schitt's Creek (@SchittsCreek) January 22, 2021

Earlier this week it was confirmed that a monologue delivered by John Mulaney on Saturday Night Live last year was formally investigated by the US Secret Service.

The stand-up comedian, who voices Andrew Glouberman in Big Mouth and writes for Saturday Night Live, first spoke about the inquiry last year when a joke he delivered on the show in February 2020 was deemed to be about former US president Donald Trump.

As reported in Rolling Stone, the Secret Service has released a 27-page file on the incident in which it stated that Mulaney “made inappropriate statements regarding President Trump on Saturday Night Live”.

The report revealed that the investigation was opened on March 1, 2020, just one day following Mulaney’s appearance on the show.

It stated: “On 3/1/20…[it was] discovered that a monologue performed by John Mulaney on a Saturday Night Live was gaining considerable social media attention” later adding that “although no direct threats were made, due to the popularity, it is likely concerned citizens will report this”.