News

Daniel Levy, Phoebe Bridgers, Machine Gun Kelly and more set for new season of ‘SNL’

The new series arrives on January 30

By Elizabeth Aubrey
Daniel Levy, Phoebe Bridgers and Machine Gun Kelly are set for SNL's new season - Credit: Getty

Hosts and guests for the new series of Saturday Night Live have been revealed today (January 22).

Returning on January 30, the first episode of the series will be hosted by John Krasinski and will see Machine Gun Kelly appear as the episode’s musical guest.

The February 6 episode will see Schitt’s Creek co-creator and star Daniel Levy host, with Phoebe Bridgers as the musical guest.

Advertisement

Following this, Regina King hosts on February 13 whilst Nathaniel Rateliff will provide the music.

You can see the announcement below:

Advertisement

 

 

Earlier this week it was confirmed that a monologue delivered by John Mulaney on Saturday Night Live last year was formally investigated by the US Secret Service.

The stand-up comedian, who voices Andrew Glouberman in Big Mouth and writes for Saturday Night Live, first spoke about the inquiry last year when a joke he delivered on the show in February 2020 was deemed to be about former US president Donald Trump.

As reported in Rolling Stonethe Secret Service has released a 27-page file on the incident in which it stated that Mulaney “made inappropriate statements regarding President Trump on Saturday Night Live”.

The report revealed that the investigation was opened on March 1, 2020, just one day following Mulaney’s appearance on the show.

It stated: “On 3/1/20…[it was] discovered that a monologue performed by John Mulaney on a Saturday Night Live was gaining considerable social media attention” later adding that “although no direct threats were made, due to the popularity, it is likely concerned citizens will report this”.

Advertisement
Advertisement