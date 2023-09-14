Daniel Radcliffe goes “feral” in viral behind-the-scenes clip

A video showing Daniel Radcliffe going “feral” during filming has gone viral.

Posted by actor Stef Nico on TikTok, the clip shows the Harry Potter actor stripping off and screaming for a scene in the TV series Miracle Workers.

“The amazing #danielradcliffe going feral!” the caption reads for the video, which has amassed over 1.4million views.

Advertisement

In another clip shared by Nico, who is a stand-in actor on the series, Radcliffe is seen knocking over a stuntman while in his pants. Check out the clips below.

Miracle Workers is an anthology comedy series created by Simon Rich, which first premiered in 2019. The clips are from the show’s fourth season, subtitled End Times, which debuted in July.

Alongside Radcliffe, the show’s ensemble cast includes Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Jon Bass, Karan Soni and Lolly Adefope.

The fourth season also features guest appearances from David Dastmalchian, Lisa Loeb, Quinta Brunson, Jon Daly, Annie Mumolo and Paul F. Tompkins.

Advertisement

Following his breakout role as Harry Potter, Radcliffe has gone onto star in an eclectic range of projects, including horror flick The Woman In Black, rom-com What If, action-comedy Guns Akimbo and, recently, spoof biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

The actor is reportedly in talks for a “secret role” in upcoming superhero sequel Deadpool 3, opposite Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.