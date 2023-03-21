Daniels to reportedly direct a portion of ‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’

Director duo Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) will reportedly direct a portion of Disney+‘s upcoming Star Wars series Skeleton Crew.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, sources close to the production of Skeleton Crew have confirmed that Daniels have on the upcoming Star Wars series, though it is currently unclear if the duo will direct just one episode or multiple. While filming for the series has already concluded, its list of participating directors has yet to be announced.

Skeleton Crew is a Disney+ show set within the Star Wars universe that stars Jude Law and was created by Spider-Man trilogy director Jon Watts. It will reportedly focus on a group of kids finding their way home after getting lost in the galaxy. The series, set in the New Republic era, is executive produced by The Mandalorian’s Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

Advertisement

Daniels most recently walked away with the highest honours of the night at the 2023 Academy Awards, winning the Oscars for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay – all for Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Everything Everywhere All At Once was also named NME‘s top film of last year. Speaking to NME‘s Lou Thomas, Daniel Scheinert said of the film: “At its core, it’s about being overwhelmed and struggling to connect and communicate. We all just lived through this pandemic that made us all very overwhelmed, made it very hard to connect and communicate. We’re just so lucky that we made a piece of artwork people were in the mood for.”