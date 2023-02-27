Danny Dyer “repulsed” by dating advice he gave in lads mag

Danny Dyer has admitted he is “repulsed” by dating advice he appeared to give in a lads mag column over a decade ago.

The EastEnders actor was an agony uncle for Zoo magazine many years ago, though was fired from the job in 2010 after a column where he advised a man trying to get over his ex. In it, it was suggested that the man “cut his ex’s face, then no one will want her”.

Speaking to The Times Magazine about the backlash, Dyer said that “people still hate me for that”, explaining that the column was ghosted by a journalist he spoke to over the phone.

Advertisement

“If you write a column, you should write the column,” he continued, saying that the quote was from a film he had made.

“The line is a quote from a film I’d done, but the idea I would advise someone to do it repulsed me,” he said. “It was a joke. I don’t know why the editor or sub-editor thought it OK to print that.”

“It was that era,” Dyer continued. “It was lad culture out of control. I know some people still think I’m a misogynist who beats up women and would advise other men to do that.

“I suffered from it really badly. All these publications are gone now. Zoo, Nuts, Loaded. There isn’t one left on the shelf, which is right, absolutely.”

Advertisement

Dyer first broke out as an actor at the turn of the century in films such as Human Traffic and Mean Machine, and in recent years has been well known for appearing as pub landlord Mick Carter on BBC soap EastEnders, which he departed from last year.

In 2022, the actor also appeared in Kate Nash’s music video for ‘Wasteman’, which sees the actor go on a mission in London.