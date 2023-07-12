Danny Dyer tells people not to watch his new TV series because “it’s so dark”

Danny Dyer has urged people who “don’t like dark things” to stay away from his new TV series.

The actor appeared on ITV’s This Morning to promote Channel 5 action-thriller series Heat, which follows two families on a joint vacation in Australia during bushfire season. In the series, which aired its first episode on Tuesday (July 11), Dyer plays Steve Cameron.

“It’s a nutty bit of work, this,” Dyer said to This Morning’s Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond. “I got sent the script and I read it and thought, ‘This is just…’, I’m going to be straight, I’m here to promote it, but if you don’t like dark things, don’t go near it.

Advertisement

“Every time you get to the end of the first [episode], you can’t believe the cliffhanger. They just get nuttier and nuttier, until the final [episode].”

He added: “It’s just so dark. I was watching it going, ‘Can they put this on the tele?’”

Other cast members include Darren McMullen, Pia Miranda, Jane Allsop, Matia Marks and Olympia Valance. Heat is created by Jason Herbison, who previously developed Channel 5 dramas Lie With Me and Riptide.

A synopsis for Heat reads: “Amidst the Australian bushfire season, Steve (Dyer) and Brad’s (McMullen) families meet up for their annual vacation in the Victorian highlands, where secrets and lies are revealed.”

Earlier this year, Dyer hosted Channel 4 reality series Scared Of The Dark. He also appeared alongside his daughter, Dani, in travel series Absolutely Dyer: Danny & Dani Do Italy.