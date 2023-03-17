Danny Dyer to star in ‘The Traitors’ special for Comic Relief

Danny Dyer has been confirmed to star in a Comic Relief parody of The Traitors.

The sketch, set to air during Friday night’s (March 17) Comic Relief show, will also feature Stephen Merchant, Jennifer Saunders, Mary Berry and Rosie Jones, alongside series one contestants Maddy Smedley and Wilfred Webster.

The show’s host Claudia Winkleman will be played by Dawn French, who will assemble the famous faces at the roundtable as they attempt to uncover the traitor.

Comic Relief Night on BBC One will be hosted by David Tennant, Zoe Ball, Paddy McGuinness, AJ Odudu and Joel Dommett, with musical performances from Tom Grennan and Zara Larsson.

Based on the Dutch series De Verraders, The Traitors debuted in November last year and became the biggest brand-new entertainment launch for the BBC in two years, picking up 34million views on BBC iPlayer.

🏰 The Traitors series two is OFFICIALLY coming! Think you could be the next Maddy Marple? Or go totally undetected in a glorious hooded cloak with @ClaudiaWinkle? Find out more ➡️ https://t.co/AltcNCrXQ1 pic.twitter.com/a5vX2h9uxX — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) February 27, 2023

A US version was released earlier this year, presented by Alan Cumming.

The BBC announced in February the show will return for a second season, where a new group of 22 contestants will compete for the chance to win up to £120,000.

Speaking about returning to the show, Winkleman said: “I can’t wait to go back to the castle to watch people play the greatest game on television. I’m knitting a high funnel sweater immediately.”

Comic Relief Night kicks off on BBC One tonight at 7pm GMT.