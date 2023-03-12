‘Daredevil: Born Again’ has reportedly recast its first role

The upcoming Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again has reportedly confirmed its first major cast change from the original Netflix series.

Set to premiere in 2024, Daredevil: Born Again will see Charlie Cox return as Matt Murdoc/Daredevil while Vincent D’Onofrio will reprise his role as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. Cox made his MCU debut in Spiderman: No Way Home and D’Onofrio appeared in Hawkeye.

They’ll reportedly be joined in Born Again by Jon Bernthal who is set to return as Frank Castle aka The Punisher.

Advertisement

However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the Disney show has confirmed its first major cast difference from the Netflix series. Sandrine Holt will reportedly star as Vanessa Fisk in Born Again, taking over from Ayelet Zurer who played the role in all three series of Netflix’s Daredevil.

No further details about the recast have been confirmed but it’s thought that Zurer may have been unavailable to take part in Born Again due to prior commitments to AMC’s Moonhaven, which was renewed for a second season last year before being cancelled.

Marvel and Disney have yet to confirm or deny these reports.

Daredevil ran for three seasons on Netflix between 2015 and 2018 before the platform lost its rights to Marvel property following the launch of Disney+. Daredevil: Born Again is being treated as a soft reboot for the franchise.

Advertisement

As it stands, neither the roles of Foggy Wilson nor Karen Page have been confirmed. The roles were played by Elden Hense and Deborah Ann Woll in the show.

While a firm release date has yet to be announced, Daredevil: Born Again is currently scheduled to premiere on Disney+ sometime in 2024. The series will also stray away from its initial release format of six to nine episodes per season in favour of an 18-episode run.

In late December, Daredevil star Charlie Cox said in an interview with NME: “My instinct is that on Disney+ it will be dark but it probably won’t be as gory,” before adding, “they said to me, ‘We’re going to be shooting in 2023’. I said, ‘Great, when?’ They said, ‘All 2023’. I start shooting in February and finish in December.”