‘Daredevil’ fans are angry about the latest ‘She-Hulk’ episode

Still no Charlie Murdock on the horizon

By Ella Kemp
Charlie Cox as Daredevil CREDIT: Alamy/Disney

Daredevil fans have taken to social media to share their disappointment at the latest episode of She-Hulk.

The appearance of Daredevil / Matt Murdock was teased in the fifth episode of the Disney+ series, before Episode 6 ended up being a self-contained wedding episode focusing on conflict between Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk and Titania.

Fans have now commented on the realisation that Daredevil might not feature in series for a while, or at all.

“What if Daredevil just never show up in She-Hulk and the whole time it was just a marketing plot to get people to watch the entire show,” one fan wrote.

Another complained about the suggestion Marvel made about Daredevil’s appearance, writing: “Marvel made a terrible decision putting Daredevil in the marketing of #SheHulk. The thought of Daredevil being revealed without us knowing would’ve been the best reveal ever. There’s also a part of all of us that is kinda just waiting for him to show at this point.”

Earlier this year, She-Hulk writer Jessica Gao had discussed Murdock’s connection to She-Hulk and how he might fit into the show in an interview with Collider.

“He has such reverence and love for that character. It’s clear that the character meant so much to him, but he also came very game to play around,” Gao explained.

“He was totally up for more funny banter and having this fun dynamic with Jen and She-Hulk. It really feels like the character from the comics. It was so fun because he really does fit into the show so perfectly. They’re both lawyers, and they’re both superheroes. Who else can say that they have that in common? It was just very fun thinking about what their dynamics would be, based on the personalities of these two characters.”

Earlier this year, She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany criticised the “reductive” strong female lead trope, describing it as “frustrating”.

