Darth Vader looms in new ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ trailer

The official trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi has just been released by Disney+ – check it out below.

The forthcoming spin-off series will see Ewan McGregor reprise his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi, finding him 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

The show will follow Jedi Master Obi-wan’s “greatest defeat as he witnesses the the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader,” according to Disney.

Hayden Christensen will also return as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, whose iconic heavy breathing can be heard in the new trailer.

Take a look here:

Ian McDiarmid recently teased that the evil Sith Lord Emperor Palpatine could also make a return in the new series.

The villain was most recently brought back to life in body form in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and could appear again soon.

“There’s a certain show coming soon set right around the time I may have considered to be very active,” McDiarmid teased, according to SWNN.

“Whether or not you will see my physical body, I cannot comment on. But you will certainly feel my presence.”

A series of first-look images from the show were released earlier this year, at which point McGregor said: “We find Obi-Wan at the beginning of our story rather broken, and faithless, and beaten, somewhat given up.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres on Disney+ with two episodes on May 27. New episodes will then follow weekly.