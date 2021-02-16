Dave Bautista told he was “too big” to play zombie on ‘The Walking Dead’

Dave Bautista has said he was turned down by The Walking Dead because he was considered “too big” to play a zombie.

The actor, soon starring in Army of The Dead, opened up about his long-time affection for zombies with Empire magazine.

“I’m a zombie fan,” Bautista began. “I tried to get on Walking Dead for years, I said I would come and play a zombie for free, but they said, ‘You’re too big!'”

The actor is now starring in Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead for Netflix, a post-apocalyptic zombie heist film. Bautista plays Scott Ward who leads a team of mercenaries into a Las Vegas full of zombies to complete a new job.

“For me, there had to be something special about a zombie film for me to sign up,” Bautista said of the appeal of his new film.

“What sets us apart is the heist. But there’s a whole bunch of different layers to this film.”

In other Walking Dead news, C. Thomas Howell has teased his return on the eleventh and final season of the AMC series. The actor appeared in season nine as an unnamed Hilltop guard.

In a new video posted by fansite The Walking Dead HQ on Twitter, Howell is seen saying: “Gotta leave tomorrow and go to work”, he says to the camera. “Time to go and stomp out a few zombies.”

Filming for season 11 started last week in Georgia a year later than originally planned, on what will be the final chapter in the story of the AMC show, before several spin-offs take the characters in new directions.