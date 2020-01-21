News Music News

Dave Chappelle announces UK residency at London’s Leicester Square Theatre

The comedian promises an hour of brand new material

Ella Kemp
Dave Chappelle
(Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage)

Dave Chappelle has announced plans for a five night residency at London’s Leicester Square Theatre this February.

The award-winning US comedian will perform from February 9 – 13, with what he promises to be an hour of brand new material.

Tickets for Chappelle’s London run will go on sale at 10am on Friday (January 24), and are expected to cost roughly £60.

He will be performing at the Leicester Square Theatre, following Stewart Lee’s recent residency. Chappelle’s shows tend to enforce a strict no-mobile phones policy, asking audience members to leave their devices in secure pouches at security.

Meanwhile, Chappelle caused controversy when he released his latest Netflix special Sticks and Stones in 2019.

The show featured a segment on “cancel culture” in which Chappelle responded to Leaving Neverland, the documentary in which Michael Jackson’s accusers spoke out.

“This is the worst time ever to be a celebrity,” said Chappelle. “You’re gonna be finished. Everyone’s doomed. Michael Jackson has been dead for 10 years, and this n**** has two new cases.”

“Don’t watch [Leaving Neverland]. … It’s fucking gross. I felt like HBO was sticking baby dicks in my ears for four hours straight,” says Chappelle.

His comments prompted Jackson’s accusers James Safechuck and Wade Robson to hit back with the former saying: “I’m heartbroken for all those children who look to see how they will be received when they finally find the courage to speak out about their sexual abuse.

“I just want to reach out to other survivors and let them know that we can’t let this type of behaviour silence us. Together we are strong.”

