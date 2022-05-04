Dave Chappelle attacked on stage during Netflix stand-up show

Dave Chappelle has been attacked by a man during a Netflix stand-up show at the Hollywood Bowl.

Footage has surfaced online from last night’s show (May 3) which appears to show a man charging and tackling the comedian.

The man was then said to have been dragged away by security, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Advertisement

Following the incident at the Netflix Is A Joke festival, Chappelle regained his composure and joked that “it was a trans man” in reference to the backlash last year over his stand-up special The Closer, where he described himself as “team TERF” as he spoke on the controversy surrounding J.K. Rowling.

Dave Chappelle just got attacked on stage pic.twitter.com/E4gAfmkPgQ — Hoodville (@Hoodville_) May 4, 2022

Here is a video of the aftermath. #DaveChappelle handled this like a champ! #HollywoodBowl pic.twitter.com/0xaBpWsbrT — E5QUIRE (@e5quire) May 4, 2022

LGBTQ rights group GLAAD said at the time that his “brand has become synonymous with ridiculing trans people and other marginalised communities,” while many more also spoke out against Chappelle. Some Netflix employees also staged a virtual walkout in protest over his comments.

Responding to the original backlash to his special, Chappelle later responded: “I said what I said and boy I heard what you said. My god, how could I not?

“You said you want a safe working environment at Netflix. Well, it seems like I’m the only one that can’t go to the office anymore.”

Advertisement

Netflix boss Ted Sarandos initially defended Chappelle, though later admitted he “screwed up” in his response.

More recently, the streaming service received heavy criticism from a number of users after commissioning a series of four specials for the comedian, called Chappelle’s Home Team, which will each feature a different comedian introduced by Chappelle.