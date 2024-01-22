Dave Chappelle criticises Katt Williams for insulting fellow comedians

Dave Chappelle has criticised fellow comedian Katt Williams following the latter’s recent interview.

Williams recently went viral for a conversation on the Club Shay Shay podcast, in which he took aim at comedians such as Kevin Hart, Cedric the Entertainer, Rickey Smiley and Tiffany Haddish with a variety of claims.

However, Chappelle has now expressed criticism of Williams, especially over his decision to go for fellow Black comedians.

“What part of the game is this? He only ethered n****s. He didn’t say anything about any of these white boys. None of these white boys function like that,” Chappelle said in comments during a gig at MonDERAYS last week, which have since been shared on social media.

“Katt is one of the best painters in the game. So why are you drawing ugly pictures of us? Stop. Hurt people hurt people, but I am a hurt person that never hurt people, and he does it all the time.”

Chappelle then went on to impersonate Williams, quipping: “‘Fuck this one, and fuck that one, and fuck this one.’ But, n***a, I didn’t hear anything that you did wrong. He didn’t do nothin’ wrong? Katt didn’t do nothin’ wrong? […] Katt was talking about shit that n****s did to other n****s, but not about anything that n****s did to him.

“If I told my story, it would break your heart… I lost everything and never, ever told on anybody, and this n***a’s the arbiter of truth,” he continued. “Katt, listen, I fuck with Katt hard, but… DeRay, tell me, what part of the game fucks up another n***a’s paper? What part of the game is about telling on another n***a?”

He added: “All of us are trying to be in a better situation. Can we get over it?”

In other news, Kevin Hart recently addressed critics of Chappelle – who has recently drawn controversy over jokes aimed at the transgender community – saying they should not watch him.

“We’re just in a time now where the microscope is significantly pointed in the direction of the comic, and what the comic is saying,” Hart told The Independent. “But you have the option of just not watching someone you don’t find funny or entertaining. That’s something extremely simple that people are forgetting.”

“I don’t feel like everybody should love me,” he continued. “I don’t feel like everybody should think I’m funny. It’s perfectly fine.”